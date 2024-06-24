Houston Rockets Could Target Superstars Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Via Trade
The time is now in Houston. Well, sort of. The Rockets are ready to be a contending franchise, which comes years after James Harden forced his way out via trade, launching a rebuild.
The team began to rebuild the traditional way, building a young core through the draft. Quickly, the team grew impatient, which led to them signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason.
Now, the team is ready to continue building a win-now roster, which could lead to some substantial decisions this offseason. With the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and plenty of young talents as trade chips, there's reason to believe general manager Rafael Stone could take this team to the next level.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Monday that the team could be in the market to land a few star forwards -- which includes superstars Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler, as well as Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram.
“The Rockets are clearly in win-now mode and would love to add star power to their roster, with players such as Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram as well as role players including Brook Lopez and Marcus Smart being some that other teams say the Rockets could have interest in targeting (with some names more far-fetched than others)," Givony wrote.
Landing talents such as Durant and Butler -- two superstar forwards on teams with no clear path to improvement as potential contenders -- seems far-fetched for the Rockets. They've got draft capital and young talents, though, which could help a team in a roster-building rut spark a rebuild.
Bridges and Ingram are far more reachable for the Rockets, though Bridges might be the most attainable. Either way, the Rockets are going to have to offer up some of their future in return for win-now players.
Expect Houston to be in the trade market plenty leading up to the draft, and should they not make a move, they'll be mixed in rumors and reports throughout the offseason.
