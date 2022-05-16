Could Suns' 'Internal' Deandre Ayton Issues Set Up Spurs Pursuit?

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was benched in their Game 7 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Could the San Antonio Spurs capitalize?

The San Antonio Spurs haven't had a major free agent signing since inking LaMarcus Aldridge to a four-year, $80 million deal in July 2015. Nearly seven years later and the Spurs are once again looking to cash in any way they can in an offseason that's full of opportunity.

One such opportunity seemed to grow more realistic Sunday night as the Phoenix Suns were eliminated in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on their home floor by the Dallas Mavs.

Suns center Deandre Ayton, who is one of the top names available amongst big men in free agency this summer, had just 5 points on 2-5 shooting to go along with three fouls and two turnovers.

And after playing just 17 minutes in the loss, Suns coach Monty Williams was asked postgame about Ayton's lack of playing time. Before the reporter could finish the question, Williams cut him off and sternly said the reason was "internal." No further comment was made on the matter by the head coach.

Suns star guard Devin Booker gave a more insightful answer regarding his teammate.

“His contract situation is between him and the front office,” Booker said. “I care about him as a brother. Just making sure his mental is right … whatever happens, happens. Kind of hard to look so far in the future.”

No need for trade request drama here. Unless something is resolved between Ayton and Williams in the offseason, Sunday's events make it seem unlikely that the former No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona will want to re-sign with Phoenix and return for a fifth season.

The Suns could match an opposing offer that a team like the Spurs could make and re-sign him if they choose, but Ayton, a restricted free agent, is due for a pay-day as his four-year, $40.4 million contract comes to an end this offseason. He was seeking a five-year, $172.5 million max contract last summer. If the Suns were unwilling to sign him then, they won't match a deal reaching that number now.

Ayton, 23, has averaged a double-double every year since entering the league in 2018. This past season, he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds, on a career-high 63.4 percent shooting. He started all 53 of the games he played in but missed multiple games due to injury.

The Spurs could make an offer for Ayton, but if issues have brewed with a Gregg Popovich pupil like Williams, it's doubtful that the legend himself will tolerate the lack of effort defensive effort that Ayton showed in Game 7. One play, in particular, stands out before he was subbed out for the final time as the Suns trailed 70-32 with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

The Spurs' potential acquisition of Ayton is clouded due to team fit and competition from other suitors, but it could still happen in a few ways.

InsideTheSpurs.com shared a scenario from NBA Analysis Network in which a sign-and-trade between Phoenix and San Antonio would see the Suns send Ayton and Dario Saric to the Spurs in return for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, and a 2022 first-round pick (via Boston Celtics).

Ayton would replace Poeltl as the Spurs' new starting center in this scenario and would bring a different level of offense to the frontcourt. With soft-touch from mid-range and the low block, Ayton would be a dream pick-and-roll partner with Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Dreams aside, would the Spurs feel like it's worth it to sign a center that didn't rank in the top five for his position in points, rebounds, blocks, or steals? Granted, Ayton played in an offense where Booker and Chris Paul naturally shrunk his scoring numbers, but a top-payed big man needs to at least have the production to show for it.

The Spurs and general manager Brian Wright have time to think about what they want to do in free agency. Right now, the focus is on Tuesday's NBA Lottery, as the Spurs have the ninth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a 34-48 record this season.

Instead of targeting a former No. 1 overall pick like Ayton, perhaps San Antonio switches its focus to a younger prospect to build around.