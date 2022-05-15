NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Pick Versatile Kansas Guard at No. 25 Overall

The Spurs use their final of three first-round picks on backcourt depth in this mock

Despite the recent playoff drought, the San Antonio Spurs still remain one of the more decorated franchises in NBA history.

And with the 2022 NBA Draft about a month away on Thursday, June 23, could the Spurs possibly be looking toward one of college basketball's most historic programs?

CBS Sports released a pre-lottery mock draft Monday and projects the Spurs' third and final first-round pick will be at No. 25 overall.

And with the selection? Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun. Here's what CBS had to say about the pick:

"Braun faces a big decision on whether to return to Kansas and become a superstar and Big 12 Player of the Year candidate like Ochai Agbaji did last season. He's a dynamic forward who can guard 1-4, knockdown 3-pointers, and get to the basket. He's NBA ready now, but perhaps he could be a lottery pick after a full season in the college spotlight."

Braun averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 49.5 percent shooting. He helped lead Kansas to a 15-point second-half comeback win over North Carolina in the National Championship this past March. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds in the 72-69 victory.

Braun is a steady player that can do a little bit of everything. He's got soft touch around the rim despite being a tough and determined finisher, something that matches his emotional play style. An aggressive attacker off the dribble and efficient off two feet, Braun's athleticism led to a handful of impressive dunks with the Jayhawks last season.

There's a reason Braun led Kansas in total minutes played (1,374) last season. As a guard at 6-6, 218, the Burlington, Kansas native had seven games of double digits in the rebounding column, which further shows the athletic assertiveness and all-out effort that NBA teams are looking for in a reliable bench player.

Braun found most of his production from 3-point range in a catch-and-shoot role last season. He went 51-132 from deep, something that he can improve upon as he looks to assert himself as a potential 3-and-D specialist off the bench in the NBA after a few years of experience.

Braun's overall production is even more impressive when considering that he managed to shine in a backcourt that included sixth-man standout Remy Martin and Big 12 Player of the Year and National Championship Most Outstanding Player, Ochai Agbaji.

A player that could be a nice fit on most teams, Braun will likely hear his name called in the second round of this year's draft rather than his projected No. 25 spot with the Spurs.