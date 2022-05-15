Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Pick Versatile Kansas Guard at No. 25 Overall

The Spurs use their final of three first-round picks on backcourt depth in this mock

Despite the recent playoff drought, the San Antonio Spurs still remain one of the more decorated franchises in NBA history.

And with the 2022 NBA Draft about a month away on Thursday, June 23, could the Spurs possibly be looking toward one of college basketball's most historic programs?

braun

Christian Braun

braun 2

Christian Braun

pop 2

Gregg Popovich

CBS Sports released a pre-lottery mock draft Monday and projects the Spurs' third and final first-round pick will be at No. 25 overall.

And with the selection? Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun. Here's what CBS had to say about the pick:

"Braun faces a big decision on whether to return to Kansas and become a superstar and Big 12 Player of the Year candidate like Ochai Agbaji did last season. He's a dynamic forward who can guard 1-4, knockdown 3-pointers, and get to the basket. He's NBA ready now, but perhaps he could be a lottery pick after a full season in the college spotlight."

Braun averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 49.5 percent shooting. He helped lead Kansas to a 15-point second-half comeback win over North Carolina in the National Championship this past March. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds in the 72-69 victory.

braun 3

Christian Braun

pop blaze

Gregg Popovich

pop pels

Gregg Popovich

Braun is a steady player that can do a little bit of everything. He's got soft touch around the rim despite being a tough and determined finisher, something that matches his emotional play style. An aggressive attacker off the dribble and efficient off two feet, Braun's athleticism led to a handful of impressive dunks with the Jayhawks last season.

There's a reason Braun led Kansas in total minutes played (1,374) last season. As a guard at 6-6, 218, the Burlington, Kansas native had seven games of double digits in the rebounding column, which further shows the athletic assertiveness and all-out effort that NBA teams are looking for in a reliable bench player.

Braun found most of his production from 3-point range in a catch-and-shoot role last season. He went 51-132 from deep, something that he can improve upon as he looks to assert himself as a potential 3-and-D specialist off the bench in the NBA after a few years of experience.

Braun's overall production is even more impressive when considering that he managed to shine in a backcourt that included sixth-man standout Remy Martin and Big 12 Player of the Year and National Championship Most Outstanding Player, Ochai Agbaji.

A player that could be a nice fit on most teams, Braun will likely hear his name called in the second round of this year's draft rather than his projected No. 25 spot with the Spurs.

braun 3
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Pick Versatile Kansas Guard at No. 25 Overall

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks
News

Should Spurs Make Free Agency Push For Suns' Deandre Ayton?

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
San Antonio Spurs, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili
News

David Robinson To Represent Spurs At 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Grant AfsethMay 13, 2022
trequavion
News

Spurs Hold Pre-Draft Workout For Talented N.C. State Guard

By Inside The Spurs StaffMay 13, 2022
duncan jokic
News

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Reveals 3 Former Spurs He's Modeled His Game After

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022
dieng
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Intriguing French Guard With No. 20 Pick

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022
Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets
News

Would 'Buy-Low' Trade For Nets' Ben Simmons Benefit Spurs?

By Grant AfsethMay 11, 2022
eason 2
News

NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Land Intriguing LSU Forward With No. 9 Pick

By Zach DimmittMay 11, 2022
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
News

Could Spurs Intrigue Bulls Star Zach LaVine In Free Agency?

By Grant AfsethMay 10, 2022