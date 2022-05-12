NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Reveals 3 Former Spurs He's Modeled His Game After

Nikola Jokic has kept close tabs on some of the talented big men to play for San Antonio over the years

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic secured his second-straight NBA MVP award Monday after a season that saw him average 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a career-high 58.3 percentage shooting while leading the Nuggets to a 48-34 record and the sixth seed in the playoffs.

He made a video interview appearance Wednesday on TNT's Inside the NBA, answering questions from the award-winning crew while holding his new MVP trophy.

When TNT's Ernie Johnson asked about who he's modeled his unique style of post-play after, Jokic didn't hesitate to name a trio of former Spurs.

"When I came into the NBA ... I'd say, of course, Tim Duncan," Jokic said. "I think he's a great, great player, of course, someone you can look up to. But I was always looking for something like Dirk (Nowitzki), LaMarcus Aldridge, Boris Diaw - those kinds of guys that are not flashy."

Jokic - who just joined Duncan as one of only 13 players in league history to win consecutive MVP awards - seems to have a bit of all three former Spurs in his game. It's easy to see the comparisons between Duncan's patience in the post and Aldridge's patented mid-range turnaround jumper.

But drawing inspiration from Diaw is the most interesting comparison. Like Jokic, Diaw was a big man who specialized in play-making and flashy post-play during his 14-year career in the NBA. Not known for his athleticism, Diaw's heavyset 6-8, 250-pound frame allowed him to punish defenders deep in the post before making crafty finishes at the rim or dishing no-look passes to the open man out of the double team.

In many ways, it's hard to find a better NBA comparison for Jokic than Diaw.

Of course, the Frenchman was never the focal point of San Antonio's offense, while Jokic has solidified himself as one of the best players in the world. Still, Diaw became one of the most important players in a championship-level offense that included the likes of Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker, and a young Kawhi Leonard when Diaw arrived via trade midway through the 2011-2012 season.

In five seasons with the Spurs, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while being an integral part of San Antonio's starting five during back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014 against the Miami Heat. Without Diaw, the Spurs likely would've had a more challenging time taking down LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in a 4-1 gentleman's sweep in 2014 that secured the fifth title in franchise history.

Additionally, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich hasn't held back his praises for Jokic in the past. After a 102-96 loss to the Nuggets in the second game of this season on Oct. 22, Popovich drew his own comparisons for the league MVP.

"Jokic was just great," Popovich said. "He was too much for us ... He's a real spectacular, interesting, different player. He's like a 7-ft Larry Bird-type guy. The way he can pass, the way he can read things, it's incredible."

Jokic has clearly found a home in Denver. And though it's improbable to happen, seeing him draw inspiration from former Spurs makes a potential relationship with Popovich that much more exciting for Spurs fans.