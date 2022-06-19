WATCH: Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray Gifts Dad Truck For Father's Day

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray had an unforgettable year this past season.

Murray became an All-Star for the first time in his six-year career and further cemented his status as a franchise player for the Spurs moving forward.

And now Murray is sharing an unforgettable Father's Day with his dad.

Murray shared in an Instagram post that he surprised his dad with a new truck as a joint Father's Day/birthday gift.

He also shared that he and his father had ups and downs throughout their relationship and that he's looking to repair it.

"We had our differences for almost 7-8 years and I just want a relationship with my dad before it’s too late and not have one of us living with regrets of not being a man and fixing the problems we had," Murray said in his Instagram caption.

Murray's father was visibly shocked by the gift and was moved to tears by his son's gesture.

"I’m so thankful for having you as my son and just know I only wanted our bond to get repaired," Murray's dad commented on the post. "I was lost for words when you surprised me but just know I can go on and on about how thankful I am. I’ve always believed and knew that God would do his thang and clear our hearts of any try of anger. I love you and it’s always going to be #TeamMurray."

Some of Murray's current and former teammates, including Keldon Johnson and DeMarre Carroll, commented on the post to show their support for Murray and his father.

