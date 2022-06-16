'Checked In': Wizards Seeking Trade for Spurs' Dejounte Murray?

Spurs star Dejounte Murray is among the point guards the Wizards are interested in trading for.

The San Antonio Spurs remain focused on building around All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. Even with that fact, teams around the NBA surely will check to see if they can trade for him.

Among the teams seemingly interested to pursue Murray is the Washington Wizards. After single-season stints with Russell Westbrook and Spencer Dinwiddie, their need for a backcourt partner with Bradley Beal remains.

According to Wizards reporter Quinton Mayo on his substack, Washington has 'checked in' regarding the trade availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dejounte Murray, and Malcolm Brogdon ahead of the NBA Draft.

League sources say they’ve checked in with Oklahoma City regarding Shai Gilgeous Alexander, San Antonio regarding Dejounte Murray, and Indiana regarding Malcom Brogdon. Beal is believed to welcome the acquisition of either three, I’m told.

The Wizards face the need to make a big swing to appeal to Bradley Beal before he decides on his long-term future. He must decide on a $36.4 million player option. It's likely he declines it to sign a long-term extension, but will that deal be signed to stay or in part of a sign-and-trade?

Beal, 28, seemingly wants to stay long-term with the Wizards, but also wants to contend for a championship. The front office must make the All-Star guard feel that both of those priorities can be aligned.

It's challenging to envision the Wizards being capable of putting together an enticing enough trade package for the Spurs to be willing to part with Murray. Washington holds the No. 10 overall pick in a weak draft class as their top trade asset to offer.

Given the Spurs already have the No. 9 overall pick, it just doesn't seem like a trade return that establishes a foundation to begin building around. Of these potential Wizards' point guard targets, Brogdon appears to be the most realistic.

