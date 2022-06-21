Spurs Remain Team to Watch for NBA Draft Trade-Up For Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray continues to generate trade-up buzz from various teams ahead of the NBA Draft, including from the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have the potential to be one of the more disruptive teams during the 2022 NBA Draft if they have the desire to do so. With the No. 9, 20, and 25 overall picks in the first round, they could look to move up to be in a position to select a prospect they are high on.

One target that has been gaining momentum in reports as drawing the Spurs' interest is former Iowa star Keegan Murray. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a season with averages of 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in what was a breakout campaign.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs are among the many teams trying to trade up in the NBA Draft with their intention being to gain positioning to select Murray.

The Kings continue to receive plenty of trade interest for the No. 4 selection, where the Pacers, Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards and others have made efforts to leapfrog in the lottery. Of those teams, it's believed the Pacers and Spurs are targeting Iowa forward Keegan Murray, while New York and Washington have their sights set on Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey.

There's been some previous reporting suggesting the Spurs' desire to trade up in order to select Murray. The situation could get complicated when considering the Kings have a lot of interest in drafting Murray if they don't trade down from the No. 4 overall pick in addition to the teams trailing them in the order having an interest in him.

Many NBA Mock Drafts have Keegan Murray being selected in the top-five of the order, but not making it beyond the No. 6 overall pick. The Sacramento Kings (No. 4), Detroit Pistons (No. 5), and Indiana Pacers (No. 6) each have reported interest in Murray and it's difficult to envision him making it beyond this point of the draft.

Perhaps most interesting of all, among the teams with a major interest in trading up for Jaden Ivey by getting a deal done with the Kings for the No. 4 pick, the Pistons and Pacers each have been linked as potential options. Even if the Kings move down a spot or two, there's a chance they'd take Murray with their new pick.

If the Spurs want to trade up to select Murray, it will likely take a haul. Teams have to be enticed a lot to not simply just go with the prospect they are most intrigued by at their selection, which could be the type of decision a trade proposal would present the Kings, Pistons, and Pacers.

