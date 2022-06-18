Spurs Interested in Jeremy Sochan, Could Trade Up for Keegan Murray?

One NBA Draft insider reports the Spurs as having interest in Jeremy Sochan as well as trading up for Keegan Murray.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to make their first top 10 selection in the NBA Draft since taking Tim Duncan in 1997. With the No. 9 overall pick, they will have a chance to add another intriguing prospect to pair with All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

There are plenty of directions the Spurs can go with the No. 9 overall pick. San Antonio's desire to consolidate their three first-round picks is well known. It just remains to be seen how successful those efforts can be if they sought to move up higher from No. 9.

For those keeping track, there are two insiders who have reported the Spurs as targeting a traditional center like Jalen Duren or Mark Williams with the No. 9 overall pick. One NBA Draft insider shared differing intel.

According to Basketball News, the Spurs have an interest in selecting Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 overall pick, but a potential target is Keegan Murray.

"The Spurs have a lot of young pieces on the perimeter but I think they need to address their frontcourt. I've also heard they do have interest in Sochan. I also heard earlier today that the Spurs could be a team on the hunt to move up with Keegan Murray being their likely target."

Many NBA Mock Drafts have Keegan Murray being a potential top-five selection with the Sacramento Kings (No. 4), Detroit Pistons (No. 5), and Indiana Pacers (No. 6) each having a strong case to select him. It's difficult to see him getting past these teams in the order.

Many teams around the NBA hold interest in trading up for Jaden Ivey by getting a deal done with the Kings for the No. 4 overall pick. The Pistons and Pacers each have been linked as potential options for such a deal. If the Kings slide down just a spot or two, there's a chance they'd take Murray.

The Spurs certainly should attempt to move up as high in the draft order as they can using their three first-round picks. It's challenging to envision a team wanting to move down from their top 10 selection to take on a few late first-round picks.

As far as Sochan is concerned, he would bring defensive versatility and playmaking at the four. The Spurs could use those attributes but would need to develop his offensive game, particularly as a shooter.

