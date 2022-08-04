Should Spurs Be Concerned Over Victor Wembanyama Injury?

Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

The San Antonio Spurs are due for a long year this upcoming season. After trading Dejounte Murray for three future first-round picks, the Spurs made it clear that they are angling for one of the 2023 NBA Draft's top selections.

The 2023 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the strongest draft classes in recent memory, headlined by French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama's skillset is one that the NBA has yet to see ... a 7-4 big man with guard-like tendencies and the potential to continue growing at just 18 years old. However, with every top prospect comes risk. With Wembanyama, it's the injury bug.

The potential No. 1 pick in next year's draft suffered a muscle injury back in June that is holding him out for EuroBasket, which is set to take place in September. This means Wembanyama will be nursing an injury leading up into his final season before becoming an NBA professional.

There's also questions surrounding his longevity at the NBA level. In three seasons playing in the Euro Cup, Pro A League and EuroLeague, he's only suited up for 52 games. Granted, COVID played a role in that number not being as high as it could have been, but it doesn't help the fact that he hasn't played a ton of basketball.

An NBA season is 82 games, meaning there are chances that he hasn't played more than one full season of organized professional basketball before he comes to the States.

History has also shown that injuries derail many 7-footers careers. Yao Ming and Manute Bol come to mind as players slightly taller than 7-4 who failed to live up to expectations.

Like Wembanyama will likely be, Yao was a No. 1 overall pick whose career ended prematurely due to injuries. There's no guarantee Wembanyama will suffer the same fate, but maybe it should throw some caution into the wind for a Spurs team looking for a franchise-altering prospect in next year's draft.

