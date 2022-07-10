Skip to main content

Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time, More

The Spurs and Warriors will face off during Sunday's NBA Summer League action. Here's everything to know between live stream, TV channel, tip-off time, and more.

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) will continue their participation in the NBA Summer League on Sunday with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors (0-1). 

The Spurs lost their NBA Summer League opener 99-90 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. There was plenty to like from Joshua Primo as he totaled 20 points and five assists. 

The two Spurs rookies available to play — Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley — each had impressive debuts. Wesley totaled 20 points and six assists while Branham chipped in 15 points and three rebounds. Each player displayed some flashes of potential in ways the team surely wanted to see. 

While Jeremy Sochan remains sidelined, the Warriors will be getting James Wiseman back into their lineup. The former No. 2 overall pick missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season 

 "It feels great. This whole year and a half, I learned a lot about myself as a person," Wiseman said. "I went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I'm here now. We practicing, and today felt great. I felt good out there with all the guys, and just everything about it, I'm speechless. I feel good just playing again."

The Warriors received an impressive 34-point outing from Moses Moody in their NBA Summer League opener, but lost 101-88 to the New York Knicks. Aside from Mac McClung, no other member of their team reached double-figure scoring, including Jonathan Kuminga, who had more turnovers (five) than points (four). 

WHEN: Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

TV: NBA-TV

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

ODDS: Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites over San Antonio Spurs.

NEXT: The Spurs' summer league squad will face the Houston Rockets (July 11), and Atlanta Hawks (July 14) on their upcoming schedule. 

LAST WORD

“The biggest thing for the second-year guys, they’ve been through everything,” Summer Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “That can hopefully ease the nervousness or the angst.

“With [Primo], we’ve seen the aggressiveness, the confidence. We’ve seen him try to leave his imprint on the team.”

