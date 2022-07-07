Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Ruled Out for NBA Summer League

The Spurs will be without Jeremy Sochan in the NBA Summer League, who was selected No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft.

LAS VEGAS — The NBA Summer League is a prime opportunity for fans of all 30 teams to get excited about their favorite team's young players. The San Antonio Spurs certainly are no exception as they made three selections in the first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Sochan, who was selected No. 9 overall in this year's NBA Draft, would naturally be the top Spurs player to watch in Summer League if he were able to participate. He was ruled out from participating in Las Vegas in addition to Joe Wieskamp (sprained right ankle).

Sochan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the Spurs' pre-Vegas practices. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas but will continue to do conditioning work and the general acclimation process.

The Spurs made two other selections in the NBA Draft who will be key players to watch. They used the No. 20 overall pick to bring in Malaki Branham then followed that up by drafting Blake Wesley at No. 25 overall. Both players will bring a spark to the summer Spurs backcourt.

In addition to their selections in their recent draft picks, the Spurs will have Joshua Primo participating in this year's NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game during his rookie campaign.

Here's the Spurs' current Summer League schedule:

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

