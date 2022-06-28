Spurs Legend 'Surprised' by Selection of Jeremy Sochan

Sochan became the team's highest draft pick since Tim Duncan after going ninth overall on Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs had a number of talented options to choose from with the No. 9 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday.

The team and general manager Brian Wright ended up landing on Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan, who was the first of three first-round draft picks made by the Spurs on draft night.

But former Spurs great Avery Johnson was caught off guard by the selection and explained his reasoning.

"I'm a little bit surprised," Johnson said during CBS Sports' draft coverage. "He's not going to come in and be a rotation player. I think this is a situation where this kid spends a lot of his first year or two in the G League. I think this is a pick where (the Spurs) are projecting him in three years."

"This is a situation where they think this is a player they can develop."

Johnson even provided a funny remark about himself when discussing past picks the Spurs have made that ended up turning into successes.

"Remember, this is the same organization that drafted Tony Parker at the end of the first round, drafted Manu Ginobili in the second round, picked up Avery Johnson off the street for a cup of coffee," Johnson laughed. "So, they know what they're doing."

Given the trend the Spurs have made clear in recent years, Sochan will likely spend some time in the G League with the Austin Spurs, but should certainly have ample opportunities to see the floor for what is fixing to be a rebuilding team this season. 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo began most of last season in Austin before becoming a bigger part of the bench rotation late in the year.

Johnson, whose No. 6 jersey hangs in the rafters at the AT&T Center, was a vital part of the franchise's first championship in 1999. Johnson's clutch jumper from the left corner in Game 5 against the New York Knicks will go down as one of the greatest shots in team history, as it all but sealed a 78-77 win and a Finals victory.

In Spurs history, he's second all-time in total assists (4474), eighth in games played (644), and 10th in steals (712). In 10 seasons in San Antonio, Johnson averaged 10.1 points, 6.9 assists, two rebounds, and one steal. He played nine seasons for five other teams.

