WATCH: Blake Wesley Gets Up Shots in New Spurs Uniform

Spurs general manager Brian Wright said Wesley loves the gym, something that was cleary on display when SA's three new rookies were introduced Saturday

The San Antonio Spurs introduced their three new rookies Saturday in the Alamo City, as ninth-overall pick Jeremy Sochan, 20th-overall pick Malaki Branham, and 25th-overall pick Blake Wesley all got their new uniforms and numbers.

Wesley, who will be wearing No. 14, was already seen getting up some shots on the AT&T Center floor following the presser. It's no wonder general manager Brian Wright was quick to point out the 19-year-old's love for the gym following the draft Thursday.

The Notre Dame product is already trying to get comfortable on his new hardwood. Take a look:

"Blake's interesting," Wright said after the draft. "Blake's a combo guard, can play a little two, can play a little point, a late-blooming guard, a kid who if you are not in the pandemic, and he is seen on the circuit a little bit more, you never know where he would be rated as a player coming in."

While Wright talked highly of all three draft picks, the inflection in his tone changed when referring to Wesley as "interesting." The 6-5, 181-pound guard fits the youth of the Spurs well and brings the kind of versatilely the front office was aiming for headed into the draft.

"You're talking about speed, downhill ability, competitiveness, a motor that just keeps going and he loves the gym," Wright said. "He wants to work, wants to get better."

While Wesley will definitely spend ample amount of time with the Austin Spurs in the G League this season, he could certainly see playing time in the later stages of the year depending on how his physical and skill growth progresses.

Wesley and the new rooks will get their first chance at NBA competition when the Spurs take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Vegas Summer League on Friday, July 8.

