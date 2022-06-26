Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Wants Hall-of-Fame Advice from Jeremy Sochan

Said Ginobili on Twitter to Sochan: "We need to talk."

The San Antonio Spurs selected Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan with the ninth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday. With his new No. 10 jersey number and whats seems to be a quick, bought-in mindset to the Spurs culture, Sochan has also already been contacted by Spurs legend Manu Ginobili about some interesting advice prior to the Argentinian's induction into the Hall of Fame this September.

Aside from being the Spurs' first top-10 pick since Tim Duncan in 1997, Sochan stole the show at the draft with his vibrant hair and suit to match. Ginobili took notice and asked the rookie for some help with his fit for induction night.

Ginobili retired in 2018 after spending his entire 16-year career with the Spurs. One-third of the legendary Spurs' Big Three, the 2007-08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is arguably the most beloved player in franchise history by Spurs' fans and is still involved with the team from time to time.

Seeing him interact with Sochan is certain to put a warm feeling into the heart of hometown Spurs fans.

Ginobili joins a 2022 Hall of Fame class that is highlighted by former NBA player Tim Hardaway, former WNBA player Swin Cash, longtime coach George Karl, and current West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins.

The class will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

