More Details Emerge About Keldon Johnson's New Spurs Contract

There's new information about Keldon Johnson's contract extension with the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the early stage of a rebuild after moving Dejounte Murray in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks. Establishing which players are key members of their core going forward is important.

Keldon Johnson is clearly among the Spurs' core group going forward. At 22-years-old, he took a significant step forward in his development last season with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, part of Johnson's contract is incentive based with $1.5 million annual bonuses that make the overall value potentially reach $80 million.

"Being told Keldon Johnson’s extension with San Antonio is for 4 years, $74 million, with $1.5 million of bonuses for each season to reach that possible $80 million total. Johnson’s salary also declines in value: $20M for Y1, then $19M for Y2, $17.5M for Y3 and $17.5M for Y4."

There's a lot to like about the value of Johnson's contract going forward. The deal is descending in annual value, which means his salary will be just a maximum of $17.5 million in the fourth year. With how much salaries tend to increase, it should be a bargain.

Johnson will have ample opportunity to take another step forward in his development with Murray being traded. If he can display progression as a shot creator and playmaker, he could emerge as a truly intriguing talent to build around.

There is a possibility the Spurs continue to move on from some of their older veteran talents in order to add more draft capital. If they do so, there will be all the more need to rely on Johnson in the half-court offense.

The Spurs will be building patiently through the NBA Draft for the near future, which should result in the addition of some elite prospects. With Johnson already being a highly efficient spot-up shooter, he should only enhance the lineup with whoever ends up being brought into the fold.

