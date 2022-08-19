Spurs Predicted to Have Fewest Wins in Franchise History this Season

Luckily for the Spurs, the only way is up.

Good news or bad news?

The San Antonio Spurs are clearly in a full-blown rebuild for the 2022-23 season. Still led by coach Gregg Popovich as his enters his 27th season at the helm, the Spurs have some promising talent on the roster, but likely lack the pieces to keep up with the rest of the NBA for the next year or so.

And depending on fan perspective, tanking for the No. 1 draft pick in 2023 could be the best option of a dilemma that didn't seem likely for the team five years ago.

But if Bleacher Report's record predictions for the Spurs comes true, the chances of landing a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama or Scott Henderson in next year's draft could be closer to reality, though this is far from a guarantee even if San Antonio were to finish with an 0-82 record.

The site predicts the Spurs will finish with a 16-66 record next season, which was the fewest amongst the projections for all 30 teams. This would also mark the fewest wins in a single season in franchise history, a mark previously set in 1996-97 when San Antonio went 20-62 before selecting Tim Duncan No. 1 overall.

Sixteen wins would also tie the Spurs for the 11th-fewest wins by a team in NBA history.

Here's what's Bleacher Report had to say about the projection:

The San Antonio Spurs entered the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in earnest this summer. They didn't just trade their 25-year-old All-Star point guard to the Hawks. They traded him for draft picks and a player (Danilo Gallinari) that they promptly bought out. They're now on track for a lot more minutes without Murray and Jakob Poeltl on the floor, and their point differential in those situations was minus-7.6 last season. Of course, there are still some San Antonio players worth watching. Keldon Johnson just averaged 17.0 points and shot 39.8 percent from three in his age-22 campaign. Devin Vassell looks like a potential three-and-D threat. And rookie Jeremy Sochan could be a Swiss Army knife-like big man.

The Spurs still have tons of future cap space to work with and have a roster that currently has an average age of 23-years-old, though the 21 total players currently on the team will be trimmed down to 17 once the season begins.

Projecting 16 wins might be a bit low. But anything in that range sets the Spurs up for a chance at success in the draft next season, which is one of many steps that will put the franchise back on the tracks toward future success.

The Spurs open up the season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.

