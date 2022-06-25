Why Malaki Branham Could Be Steal of NBA Draft for Spurs

Branham used just one year at Ohio State to blossom into a player that was labeled as a major steal by one ESPN analyst

One of the San Antonio Spurs' more interesting selections of the 2022 NBA Draft came in the form of the 20th pick Malaki Branham, a Columbus, Ohio native that spent just one one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN's Jay Bilas called Branham a "steal" in the first round following the draft Thursday night. With the length, already-polished scoring ability, and major defensive upside once given more time, San Antonio's newest rookie has all the tools to be just that: a steal.

The 6-5, 180-pound wing has an impressive 6-10 wingspan, a physical trait that helps add to his already high floor at the NBA level. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and two assists on an efficient 50-percent shooting. Branham is also a product of St. Vincent-St. Mary's High in Cleveland, a program made famous by NBA legend LeBron James.

"There's a lot of rookie duties and if you don't do them, you might pay the consequences for them," Branham said after being selected. "I'm gonna do all my rookie duties."

Quite a Spurs-like answer from the rook and the kind of go-get-it attitude the franchise has been known to hunt for in past drafts. It’s all a part of what gives Branham a classic, old-school feel to his game.

This makes his addition in San Antonio a refreshing one. It's hard to find college guards nowadays with a polished mid-range package, but that's exactly where his strength lies at just 19-years-old.

Branham's patience and poise in the lane is something unmatched by most rookies in this draft class. Not overly athletic, he's able to get to his spots effectively with solid footwork while using his bigger frame to shield the ball in the paint when needed. He never seems to get overly rattled by a high hand on defense, using excellent elevation and touch on his jumpers

This bodes well for his ability to have longevity as a one-on-one scorer and creator at the next level once he adjusts to NBA speed, as he won't blow away defenders with his quickness just yet.

Branham does most of his offensive work with the ball in his hands, but is a reliable shooter and cutter off-ball as well. NBA spacing will naturally force him to drift toward the 3-point line, but he shot a decent 43.5 percent on catch-and-shoot situations in half-court sets. Not 3-point-focused shooter, he still shot well from that range at 37-89 (42 percent).

Branham's shot almost appears quicker in catch-and-shoot situations, as he's able to get his shot off way before the defense can close out. In an offense where Dejounte Murray can pick apart a defense with skip passes, this skill should come into play a ton down the road.

His athleticism and current defensive ability will still need work. But with impressive length for a guard and mature scoring ability, Branham could easily see himself playing a major role for the Spurs in the next few seasons. Some time in the G League with the Austin Spurs certainly wouldn't hurt either.

"We could look back on this draft as Malaki Branham was taken too late," Bilas said.

