Rookie of the Year Odds Revealed for Spurs Draft Picks

All three of San Antonio's first-round picks have a chance to make noise as rookies next season

The San Antonio Spurs didn't trade any of their first-round picks Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft. Instead, general manager Brian Wright stuck true to his best-player-available mentality, landing some major versatility across the board with Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

The Spurs are clearly going for a youth uprising with these three selections, as the trio all only used one year of collegiate play before becoming first-round picks. And on Friday, all three of their names popped up on a betting odds list for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award next season.

Betonline.ag provided the odds. To no surprise, the Orlando Magic's No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was listed as the favorite with +300 odds, followed by No. 3 pick of the Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. (+350), and Oklahoma City Thunder's second-overall selection Chet Holmgren (+550).

But not far down the list was Sochan, who the Spurs took a swing at with the No. 9 overall pick. At +2800 odds, the former Baylor Bears forward has the 12th-best odds to take home Rookie of the Year next season.

His new teammates weren't far behind him. Despite being selected five picks apart from each other at No. 20 and No. 25, respectively, Branham and Wesley came in a four-way tie for 18th-best odds (+5000) to win the award.

The three rookies will get their first chance at NBA action when the Spurs begin play at the Vegas Summer League against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 8.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.