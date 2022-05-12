NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Intriguing French Guard With No. 20 Pick

The Spurs could add to the long list of French-born players to suit up for the Silver and Black

The San Antonio Spurs are no stranger to selecting international talent in the NBA Draft. Some of the franchise's best players, including Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, were drafted by the Spurs after being relative unknowns on the international scale.

Even some non-American players who weren't originally drafted by San Antonio, including Tiago Splitter, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills, and Aron Baynes helped lead the Spurs to a title in 2014 over the Miami Heat.

Ousmane Dieng Ousmane Dieng Ousmane Dieng

Could the Spurs look to the international pool for young talent in an era of rebuilding? CBS Sports released its pre-lottery mock draft Monday and has San Antonio using its second of three first-round picks on intriguing French prospect Ousmane Dieng at No. 20 overall.

Here's what CBS had to say about the selection:

"At 6-9 and with the coordination and flow of a guard, Dieng is among the most intriguing prospects in this class. The French prospect enjoyed a nice finish to his season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL but will likely face a long road toward NBA proficiency."

Dieng is one of the most interesting international prospects in this year's draft. At only 18-years-old with a 6-9, 185-pound frame, he has the physical tools that will make any general manager salivate, though he'll undoubtedly need to add on some muscle.

le10sport.com Boris Diaw (left) and Tony Parker Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Gregg Popovich Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Gregg Popovich

Last season with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, Dieng averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and one assist in 23 games. While the numbers aren't eye-popping, he's flashed his ability to score off the dribble and handle the ball effectively in a point-forward type of role at the FIBA level.

Dieng never attempted more than nine shots this past season, which likely factored into his limited overall scoring production. Still, his NBA-ready length and jump shot make him a candidate for Spurs G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, where he can heighten his ability to compete at the highest level after a season or two of development.

A former product of France's INSEP Academy, which produced Spurs' Frenchmen Parker and Diaw, Dieng could soon be on his way to a productive career in the NBA, regardless of whether or not the Spurs pull the trigger on drafting him.