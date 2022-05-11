NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Land Intriguing LSU Forward With No. 9 Pick

The San Antonio Spurs will need a boost to the frontcourt in order to compete for the playoffs next season. Could they get it through the 2022 NBA Draft?

The San Antonio Spurs are still getting used to life without annual appearances to the postseason.

With three first-round picks under the sleeve of general manager Brian Wright, it's hard not to be excited about what's to come in this year's draft - and the Spurs still have a chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick when the NBA Draft Lottery takes place May 17.

CBS Sports released another mock draft Monday and projects the Spurs' top first-round pick will come at No. 9.

The selection? LSU forward Tari Eason. Here's what CBS had to say about the pick:

"Eason enjoyed a breakout sophomore season after transferring to LSU from Cincinnati. He can score at all three levels and is a high-upside, versatile defender. His college coaches employed him as a sixth man, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Eason cast in the same role at the next level. At 6-8, he's like a perimeter-oriented Montrezl Harrell in terms of motor, grit, and the type of role he may play."

Aside from center Jakob Poeltl, the Spurs severely lacked in the frontcourt this past season. While the former Raptor excels in the paint, on the glass, and serves as a defensive anchor, his offensive limitations leave more to be desired.

The draft provides a chance for San Antonio to secure a talented big early in the first round, as Eason's athleticism and stretch-big potential make him an intriguing developmental piece that can already impact as a rookie.



Last season, Eason served as a go-to sixth man option for the Tigers off the bench but still led the team in points (16.9), blocks (1.1), and field-goal percentage (52.1). The 6-8, 216-pound Los Angeles native has a clear eye for getting points in the paint. He also proved he could develop as a respectable shooter after knocking down 28 3-pointers this past season.

The situational spacing he could provide would be a welcome sight for coach Gregg Popovich. Eason's rise to trusted shooter could be similar to Keldon Johnson's, who has developed into a productive 3-point shooter (159 makes this season) after being the 29th overall pick in 2019.

It's also promising that Eason shot 80.3 from the foul line on a team-high 188 attempts. Once he solidifies himself on an NBA roster, aggressive drives to the rim will be rewarded with solid production from the free throw line.

Depending on where the Spurs land in the draft lottery, Eason could be an option at San Antonio's first or second first-round pick, as it remains unclear where the LSU forward will be selected.

Should Eason fall to the Spurs late in the first round in the 2022 NBA Draft, he could be added to the long list of draft steals that San Antonio has collected over the years.