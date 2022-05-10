Stay locked-in to InsideTheSpurs.com as we provide you with daily updates on the latest Spurs news leading up to the lottery, combine, and draft

MAY 9: SPURS HOSTED TULSA FORWARD FOR PRE-DRAFT WORKOUT

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Tulsa forward Jeriah Horne in late April at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, VA., according to reports from SBNation Tuesday.

Horne averaged 16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on a highly-efficient 41.5 percent from 3-point range for the Golden Hurricanes. While he certainly doesn't rely on makes from deep (only 66 makes on the year), Horne can fill it up when needed.

The Overland Park, KS. native has been in college since 2016 with brief stops at Nebraska and Colorado and is on the older side of most draftees at age 24. But with respectable NBA size at 6-7, 205 and a pro-level face-up scoring ability, Horne has received understandable interest from the Spurs.

A potentially overlooked aspect to Horne's draft value is his durability. Aside from red-shirting in the 2017-2018 season at Tulsa, Horne has played in 29 or more games in each collegiate season he's played in. He appeared in all 63 possible games with Tulsa, starting in 23 of them.

The Los Angeles Lakers are now another team to watch, as the organization announced via press release that Horne will be working out for the team Tuesday.

Regardless of where he ends up, fans of his new team will soon discover the miracle shot that Horne hit to defeat UCF in early March of this past season.

MAY 9: SPURS HOLD PRE-DRAFT WORKOUT FOR LSU FORWARD AND ALABAMA GUARD

The San Antonio Spurs are aiming for star power in this year's draft. Three first-round drafts picks in the hands of general manager Brian Wright sounds like a lethal combination.



But as always, the front office will continue to do its due diligence on potential second-round prospects.

And two potential suitors? LSU forward Darius Days and Alabama guard Keon Ellis, who the Spurs hosted pre-draft workouts for during the weekend of April 30-May 1, a source close to the situation told SBNation.

Days, who started all 33 games he played in for the Tigers last season, provides ideal stretch-big ability that San Antonio desperately needs. Though a bit undersized for a true NBA big-man role at 6-7, he packs a punch with a 245-pound frame.

The Raleigh, FL. native averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game last season while leading the Tigers with 69 makes from 3-point range. Already with the confidence to let it fly, Days could be an interesting developmental piece should the Spurs pull the trigger on drafting him.

The Spurs could also take Ellis, who was an Alabama teammate of San Antonio's 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo.

At 6-6, 175, Ellis' lengthy frame and size could give the Spurs another intriguing prospect with high 3-and-D potential. As a guard, he led the Crimson Tide in total rebounds (201) last season along with being the team's runaway-leader in total steals (64). The Eustis, FL. native also proved himself as an efficient 3-point shooter, as he led the Tide in 3-point percentage (36.6) and was second in total makes from deep (67).

In total, Ellis averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting an impressive 88.1 percent from the foul line on 101 attempts.

The only downside to Ellis is his low assist numbers. Still, the box score doesn't tell the whole story, as he could prove this notion wrong with an impressive showing at the combine.