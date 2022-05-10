Bulls Trade Nikola Vucevic To Spurs: Realistic?

The San Antonio Spurs need to improve their roster this offseason. Would this hypothetical trade for Nikola Vucevic help?

The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their efforts to compete for a playoff spot. They finished with just a 34-48 record and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA play-in tournament.

Given the Spurs' shortcomings, their focus is to improve their roster around their core. With Dejounte Murray coming off an All-Star campaign, Keldon Johnson making significant strides, and plenty of youth on the wing, one position they could upgrade is the center spot.

Jakob Poeltl is a helpful defender anchoring the unit, but his offensive game has been limited to many rim rolls, cuts, putbacks, and some post-scoring. There is room to find a more dynamic scoring threat or a floor-spacing option.

A recent trade hypothetical trade scenario from Bleacher Report would send Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls to the Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and a 2022 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers).

After adjusting to playing with multiple volume scorers in his first full season with the Bulls, Vucevic posted averages of 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He had earned three consecutive All-Star nods before the 2021-22 season.

Vucevic would be a real upgrade for the Spurs over Poeltl in terms of scoring production. He can not only score in the post and serve as an interior play-finisher, but he is also a shooting threat in spot-up and pick-and-pop situations.

While Vucevic had a down year in terms of shooting efficiency, he averaged 6.8 catch-and-shoot points per game in the regular season. No big man produced a higher volume of points in this area.

Given how reliant Dejounte Murray is at getting into the paint, Vucevic's stretch-five skill-set would free up more space for him to operate. Getting a direct upgrade at the position while parting with just Richardson and a second-round pick seems worthwhile.

Both Vucevic and Poeltl will be free agents after the 2022-23 season. The Spurs may be able to re-sign him at a favorable value given he will be 33-years-old and has experienced declined production. San Antonio would be gaining Vucevic's Bird rights by acquiring him via trade.

The Spurs would need to determine the type of skill-set they seek at the five. If it's a scoring threat, then Vucevic would be of appeal. If it's a defensive anchor that finishes plays in the paint, keeping Poeltl or pursuing Mitchell Robinson are options, too.