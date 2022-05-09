Should Spurs Sign Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson?

The San Antonio Spurs have a lot of money to spend this summer, and they might want to use some of that to sign New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson is making less than $2 million this season as a former second-round pick but will see quite the pay raise this summer, likely somewhere around four years, $45 million.

Robinson has a massive 7-4 wingspan and has emerged as one of the NBA's better rim protectors and most efficient interior play-finishers. He averaged 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in a little over 25 minutes per game this season.

The former Western Kentucky Hilltopper could look for a more prominent role elsewhere, and San Antonio could be his next destination.

The Spurs stood in the middle of the pack in defensive rating with 111.7 this season, good for 16th in the league. Adding Robinson's rim protection would help the team inch closer to the top of the NBA in that statistic.

The only issue with bringing Robinson aboard is what to do with Jakob Poeltl, the team's current starting center.

The Spurs wouldn't pay around $11 million per year for Robinson to come off the bench. However, starting him alongside Poeltl would create some spacing issues and limit the offensive potential the team could have.

Poeltl also becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season, so signing his potential replacement this offseason might be a bit premature.

With Poeltl already set to earn $9.4 million next season, the idea of signing Robinson becomes more complicated. When considering Poeltl has more upside, the overall idea makes little sense.

Whoever signs Robinson this summer will be lucky, and while that may be the Spurs, it might not be the cleanest fit for both parties.