Dejounte Murray Pulls Up to Support New Aces and Former Spurs Coach Becky Hammon

San Antonio's All-Star guard is showing love to his former assistant coach during her first home as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces

Dejounte Murray is coming off a career year for the San Antonio Spurs, but he isn't forgetting some of the people that helped him reach his first-career All-Star selection this season.

Murray was spotted Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas to see former Spurs assistant and new Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon in action for her first home game against the Seattle Storm.

The Aces improved to 2-0 after an 85-74 win in a game where they trailed by as many as 12. All five starters were in double figures for the second-straight game under Hammon, as Vegas forward A'ja Wilson led the team in scoring with 20 points and added 15 rebonds.

Murray has always been a big believer in Hammon, especially after she became the first woman ever to serve as acting head coach during an NBA game in Dec. 2020 following an ejection from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

"You've got to tip your hat to her," Murray said in 2020. "I pay attention to all those little things. She's been here since I got here. I've been watching her talk to every single player, whether he was a veteran dude or a young dude. Just using her voice and her knowledge of the game."

Hammon made a quiet exit from the Spurs prior to the team's Western Conference Play-In loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on April 13. She picked up her first win as coach of the Aces in a convincing 106-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury Friday,

After going undrafted in 1999, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and in Spain before arriving in San Antonio in 2007. She played seven seasons in San Antonio, where she earned three of her six All-Star selections, two All-WNBA First Team selections, and the WNBA’s assist title in 2007, as she led the league with five assists per game.

Hammon set multiple milestones during her eight-year assistant coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs. The first full-time female assistant coach in any of the four major North American sports, she used her decorated basketball background to pave an inspirational pathway.