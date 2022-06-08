Spurs Linked as Potential Trade Suitor for Raptors' OG Anunoby

The primary mechanism the San Antonio Spurs have to add a difference-making talent to their roster this offseason is the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With a variety of intriguing prospects that will likely be available on the board by the time the Spurs are on the clock, simply making a selection with the No. 9 pick makes sense. However, potential trade targets are worth considering, too.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, OG Anunoby could be a potential name to watch in trade speculation this offseason — alluding to the Toronto Raptors' need to upgrade the roster despite limited options.

“Along those lines, don’t be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core, but ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, or Anunoby, and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes’ emergence opens the door for gauging Anunoby’s value on the market.”

When identifying potential trade suitors for Anunoby, Moore reported the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams to watch. The Portland Trail Blazers. have already been linked in recent reporting but were also named.

Among the potential trade partners for an Anunoby deal, Portland is consistently mentioned as a possibility, along with Denver and San Antonio. The Blazers are expected to be aggressive with the seventh pick in trade talks as they look to get win-now talent back around Damian Lillard.

Anunoby is coming off a 2021-22 season with averages of 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals. Some analysts had identified him as a potential Most Improved Player of the Year candidate entering this season, but it didn't pan out.

Anunoby ended up arguably regressing this season given his efficiency across the board diminishes and his per-36 minutes production wasn't better in a single basic category. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam had a strong bounce-back campaign as the main leader of the team.

There are valid reasons to have concerns about Anunoby's star potential on the offensive end at this point. He was highly inefficient as an isolation scorer, isn't much of a threat in ball screens or handoffs, and relies a lot on spot-up and transition.

There would be real value in the Spurs considering a trade for Anunoby for the right price. He brings a lot of strength with a big frame as a potential four option while having a wing skill-set. However, he remains limited

