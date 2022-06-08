Can Keldon Johnson Make All-Star Leap for Spurs Next Season?

Dejounte Murray was named an All-Star this past season. Who's to say the same isn't in store for Keldon Johnson?

There seems to be endless amounts of talent in the NBA's Western Conference from year to year. It's been the top conference in the league for the past decade or so.

So when Dejounte Murray made his first-career All-Star appearance in February, it proved that the San Antonio Spurs' core was moving in a positive direction.

With that being said, could Keldon Johnson hear his name included in the All-Star ballot as early as next season? It would be quite the feat considering how far the 22-year-old has come since being selected as the 29th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky, one of the most storied programs in college basketball.

Johnson was the team's second-leading scorer behind Murray last season, posting averages of 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while starting the most games of anyone on the roster (74).

His numbers prove he's nearing the All-Star threshold. Johnson had a impressive nine-game streak of scoring 20 points or more leading up to the Spurs' Play-In Game loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had already found a nice scoring groove prior to the streak, reaching the 30-point mark three times in about a months span following the All-Star break.

Johnson came into the league looked at as nothing more than a bruising forward that could crash the glass with power and drive in straight, violent lines to the rim for authoritative finishes.

He's certainly done that through three NBA seasons, but his evolution as a Spur has been something to marvel.

When it comes to his vast improvement as a shooter, Johnson now provides versatility that is unmatched across the rest of San Antonio's roster. His refined shooting form tells the story just from an eye test, as Johnson high-arcing release paired with smooth ball rotation and solid base fundamentals has led to a spike in 3-point production.

Johnson has more than doubled his 3-point makes in each of his three seasons. After going an efficient 13-22 from that range as a rookie, he bumped it up to 60-181 during his second season. And following the conclusion off year three in April, he tied former Spurs great Patty Mills for ninth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history after going 159-399 from deep, which led the team and was good for a respectable 39 percent.

While his shooting has grabbed the attention as of late, the Spurs' emotional leader, also known as "Big Body" due to his 6-6, 220-pound frame, still hasn't shied away from being ferocious on both ends of the floor.

Johnson's athleticism and size allows him to be a versatile piece for Gregg Popovich on defense, as he's a switchable defender that can move his feet with guards on the perimeter while holding his own against big men in the paint. He didn't put up any eye-popping numbers as a defender like Murray did, but productive defense doesn't always show up in the boxscore.

After Murray's spectacular 2021-22 season, Johnson is far and away the Spurs player to keep the closest eye on as a guy that could be "next up" headed into the season. And if his steady season-to-season improvement so far has been any indication, Johnson is well on his way to an All-Star berth in the foreseeable future.

