Which Former Spurs Player Should Have Their Jersey Retired Next?

The rich history of the San Antonio Spurs can be seen with a quick glimpse up to the rafters of the AT&T Center. But who should join the prestigious lineup next?

The San Antonio Spurs have some prestigious names and numbers hanging from the rafters of the AT&T Center.

From oldest to latest, the jerseys of James Silas (13), George Gervin (44), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50), Sean Elliott (32), Avery Johnson (6), Bruce Bowen (12), and, fittingly, the jerseys for San Antonio’s Big 3 of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili all hang alongside one another.

Parker’s No. 9 jersey is the most recent to be retired by the franchise, as his ceremony was held in Nov. 2019.

But who’s next in line as the most likely to have their jersey hang next to Parker’s? Let’s look at three primary candidates.

Patty Mills

Of the all the former or current Spurs, Mills seems to be the most likely to have his jersey retired by the franchise once he calls it a career.

Mills’ tenure with the Spurs was full of passion, love, and commitment. Once thought of as an undersized guard who lacked the strength and playmaking to be a threat in the league, he proved during his time in San Antonio that any knocks on his game were of little truth.

The Aussie is seventh in franchise history in games played (665), second in 3-point makes (1,171), and first in free throw percentage (.867).

Like Green, Mills was beloved amongst the fanbase and is undoubtedly one of the most cherished former Spurs still in the league, as he begins his second season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Danny Green

This becomes a tough one to ponder since Green, who wore No. 4 during his first four seasons with the Spurs before switching to No. 14, now has No. 14 claimed by San Antonio rookie guard Blake Wesley.

Still, Green has played for three different teams since the Spurs traded him in 2018, but remains a memorable fan-favorite due to what he accomplished in San Antonio.

When the Spurs met the Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals, Green proved on the biggest stage what he was capable of. He set a Finals record (which has since been broken) of 27 3-point makes in the series, but the Spurs lost in heart-breaking fashion in Game 7.

Still, Green built off of his signature performance to become one of the most underrated Spurs of all time. He's currently third in franchise history in 3-point makes (959) and eighth in blocks (450), solidifying his role as a true 3-and-D threat. Plus, he won his first of three career championships in 2014 as the Spurs got revenge over Miami.

Kawhi Leonard

Uh oh.

A controversial topic indeed, but Leonard's résumé as a Spur speaks for itself. He won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named the the 2014 Finals MVP after securing his first-career title.

He’s also seventh in franchise history in 3-point makes (529) and ninth in steals (723).

On the surface, he's a prime candidate to have his No. 2 jersey hang in the rafters alongside other Spurs greats. And when naming the best players to play for the franchise, Leonard's is certain to come up

But his tumultuous departure from the team likely soiled any future chance of the franchise potentially honoring him with a jersey retirement ceremony. Though it would be years down the line, the event would likely be an awkward one to say the least. Of course, with Leonard's quiet and seemingly carefree personality, don't count on that to keep him up at night.

Leonard will likely never see his jersey hang in the rafters for the Spurs but remains ever so important to the most recent success of the franchise.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.