Hall of Fame Spurs: Will Tony Parker Join Tim Duncan & Manu Ginobli in 2023?

The final player of the Spurs' legendary Big 3 has a good chance of making it into the Hall of Fame next year.

With Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobli already being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, only one more piece of the San Antonio Spurs' legendary Big 3 is waiting to get in now – Tony Parker.

Parker is now eligible for Hall of Fame induction in a class that could also feature Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Shawn Marion, Chauncey Billups and others.

During his 17 seasons with the Spurs, Parker averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from deep. Parker finished his NBA career with six All-Star appearances, four All-NBA selections, four championships and a Finals MVP in the 2006-07 season.

In international play for France, Parker won the FIBA EuroBasket MVP in 2013. He was also a two-time FIBA Europe Player of the Year (2013, 2014).

During the 2007 NBA Finals, where the Spurs defeated a young LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team in four games, Parker averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists en route to his Finals MVP award. He shot an outstanding 56.8 percent from the field in that series, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range.

Parker already has his No. 9 retired alongside Duncan's No. 21 and Ginobli's No. 20 in the AT&T Center's rafters. Now, it appears that he'll be joining his two long-time teammates on an even bigger stage.

