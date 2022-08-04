'Brutal' Russell Westbrook Trade Idea: Should Spurs & Lakers Consider?

Westbrook could officially claim the title of NBA journeyman with a future trade, one the Spurs have the option to help facilitate.

The San Antonio Spurs traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in June, signaling a full-blown intent on rebuilding.

And in the spirit of restructuring the roster, a popular offseason trade idea has once again resurfaced, this time by Bleacher Report.

The site revealed five 'brutal' trade scenarios Thursday involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, who's up-and-down first year in LA was one of many reasons the Lakers stumbled to a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs despite having a roster full of big names.

Here's the trade scenario:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Doug McDermott, G/F Josh Richardson

San Antonio Spurs Receive: PG Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), 2023 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

And Bleacher Report's reason for why the Spurs would say yes:

San Antonio is obviously rebuilding following the Dejounte Murray trade. With this deal, it can collect three additional draft picks and increase its chances at projected No. 1 selection Victor Wembanyama. Swapping Westbrook's expiring deal for McDermott's helps create $13.8 million of additional cap space next summer when the Spurs could become big-time buyers in free agency—Keldon Johnson's contract will be their only guaranteed salary of more than $5.8 million. San Antonio could include Jakob Poeltl in the deal and ask for the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick as well.

Unless something major changes, Westbrook departure from the Lakers by at least sometime mid-season is nearly certain, given that his five-year, $206 million contract expires next offseason as he's set to enter unrestricted free agency.

Along with the No. 22 overall pick in last year's draft, the Lakers gave up productive role players like Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Washington Wizards and would be certainly looking for something in return rather than letting Westbrook walk for nothing next summer.

A Spurs-Lakers trade involving Westbrook has been a reoccurring topic throughout this offseason, as San Antonio's involvement in the deal would be in order to acquire draft stock in return for taking on the $47 million that former MVP is set to make this season.

By trading veteran shooters like McDermott and Richardson, the Spurs could more fully embrace the youth movement of the team while also creating around a combined $26 million in cap space before agreeing to a buyout with Westbrook, thus not taking on any future salary obligations while also adding valuable future draft capital in the process.

Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP, a nine-time All-Star, three-time assists leader, two-time scoring champ, the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles, and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, is a lock to make the Hall of Fame.

But his recent regression leaves him stuck as a major trade piece in a potential deal that the Spurs have the option of helping facilitating while simultaneously boosting the franchise's future growth.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs