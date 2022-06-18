Shaedon Sharpe Sees Major Potential With Spurs If Drafted

NBA Draft prospect Shaedon Sharpe sees a lot to like about potentially playing for the Spurs.

There may not be a more polarizing prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft than Shaedon Sharpe. During his senior year of high school, he reclassified and enrolled at Kentucky mid-year with the expectation of practicing and playing the following season.

Sharpe decided to declare for the NBA Draft instead of staying to play at Kentucky. As a result, it's been over a year since he's played competitively — making it more challenging for scouts to make evaluations. As a result, there is a wide range of perceptions about his draft stock.

Many considered Sharpe as being the top player in his recruiting class before his decision to reclassify. The talent is there, but there could be reluctance from some teams to risk their top 10 selection for a player who hasn't played competitively in a while.

Sharpe revealed during his pre-draft media availability that he participated in a 1-on-1 workout with the San Antonio Spurs that he described as having gone 'really good.' If he were to be selected, he sees his skill-set being a strong fit.

"If I play with them and end up in San Antonio, I think it will be a good team," Sharpe said. "I feel like I can really help them by scoring the ball and playing defense."

Many like the explosive scoring potential that Sharpe brings at 6-foot-6 between his dynamic shot creation ability and explosive athleticism. For a Spurs team that could use a volume scoring threat next to Dejounte Murray, it's worth consideration.

Again, the main question will be: Will Sharpe even be available by the time the Spurs are on the clock at No. 9 overall?

Some NBA Draft experts have projected Sharpe to get selected as high as toward the back end of the top five. However, recent reporting suggests that Sharpe's stock has been 'falling' with his range potential beginning with the New Orleans Pelicans at the No. 8 overall pick.

Sharpe revealed during his pre-draft media availability that he's worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers in addition to the Spurs. He also is also set to work out for the Indiana Pacers on Monday, a league source tells Inside The Spurs.

There have been numerous recent reports regarding the Spurs' potential plans with the No. 9 overall pick. Some see San Antonio prioritizing a traditional center like Jalen Duren or Mark Williams. Others see Jeramy Sochan or a trade-up targeting Keegan Murray as potential priorities.

