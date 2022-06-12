Spurs Targeting Jalen Duren and Mark Williams in NBA Draft?

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly targeting a traditional center with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The San Antonio Spurs are slotted to select No. 9 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. It's never easy to have a read in advance of what the front office will do, but that certainly does not stop insiders from attempting from trying.

Duren is the most common projection for the Spurs with the No. 9 pick when aggregating mainstream NBA mock drafts. It appears to be for good reason.

According to Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board, several scouts and agents have shared their belief the Spurs are targeting a 'traditional center' with the No. 9 overall pick like Jalen Duren and Mark Williams.

"Several scouts and agents I have spoken with believe the Spurs have their sights set on a traditional center, with Jalen Duren and Mark Williams in the mix for the ninth pick."

Williams is often slotted to go right outside the top-ten of the draft order as the second center to go off the board.

If the Spurs were to draft a center, they'd need to determine a plan with Jakob Poeltl as he enters a contract year. He's expressed his willingness to negotiate a long-term contract extension in a recent interview. Agreeing to a deal could help to be patient with the development of a center prospect.

There's even been mention of potential trade options with the No. 9 overall pick for the Spurs. Most recently, OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors has been a speculated option amid his reported dissatisfaction with his role.

Again, try to figure out what the Spurs plan to do before they do it at your own risk. Regardless, the possibility of San Antonio drafting a center remains something to monitor.

