Skip Bayless Slams Spurs' Gregg Popovich for Holding Back Derrick White

Skip Bayless saw star potential in Derrick White that he claims San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich prevented him from realizing.

The Boston Celtics made it through their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat, with former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White playing an important role.

The Celtics acquired White in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick as part of a midseason trade with the Spurs. 

There wasn't necessarily a need to move on from White, but sometimes the right offer comes along for a non-star player. The Spurs took advantage of an opportunity to add a first-round pick for a role player signed to a four-year, $70.0 million contract.

The Celtics received no shortage of timely contributions from White during the final four games of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals during this stretch. 

The host of FS1's "Undisputed" and self-acclaimed Spurs fan, Skip Bayless, took to Twitter to claim that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich "destroyed" White's confidence. By doing so, Bayless believes Popovich limited White from showcasing the star potential he is now displaying for the Celtics.

Make no mistake, White is a helpful role player that enhances a unit on both ends of the floor. He makes high IQ defensive rotations with an unselfish brand of complementary offense. However, that is no star. 

The term "star" is used so loosely in discussions in today's age, with Bayless' tweets being a prime example. The results from White would be far different if he was in his Spurs role in the starting backcourt alongside one star. 

The four and a half seasons White spent with the Spurs were filled with helpful contributions, and he could very well help the Celtics win a championship playing a complementary role. However, it's not a realistic representation to say that Popovich held him back from being a star just because he's making role player contributions off the bench for Boston.

