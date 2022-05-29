Did Spurs Lose Derrick White Trade to Celtics?

The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics could reach their first NBA Finals since 2010 Sunday evening, and they wouldn't be there without a little bit of help from the San Antonio Spurs.

Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Derrick White Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Derrick White John E. Sokolowski, USA TODAY Derrick White

The Spurs traded Derrick White to the Celtics at February's NBA Trade Deadline for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

Since then, the Celtics have been on an absolute tear. During the regular season, the Celtics went 20-6 in games White suited up for Boston and the team has won 11 of the 16 playoff games needed to win a championship.

White's played in all but one game during Boston's playoff run and even scored 22 points in Friday's Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.

Given White's success, is it early enough to declare the Celtics the winner of the trade?

Boston clearly looks like a winner here, especially if they are able to win Game 7. And the Spurs haven't had the best return package for White.

Richardson was only brought in the deal to match salaries, and he likely won't resign with the Spurs this offseason.

David Butler II, USA TODAY Derrick White David Butler II, USA TODAY Derrick White Brad Penner, USA TODAY Derrick White

Langford played in just four games for the Spurs this season, but he is under contract for one more season before he hits free agency.

The Spurs aren't exactly a loser yet though, but what they do this offseason will determine if they win or lose this trade.

Obviously, the draft pick needs to convey into a steal considering the pick landed at No. 25.

But what they do with White's alleviated cap space will truly determine whether the Spurs won or lost the trade. The biggest benefit for the Spurs in that deal was to get off White's money for three years and flip it into Richardson's expiring contract.

If the Spurs can use that cap space to sign someone like Deandre Ayton or Zach LaVine, then San Antonio will have this trade to thank.

It looks murky for the Spurs when White's performed so well this postseason, but the real ammunition in this deal hasn't even been used yet.