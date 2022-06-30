Report: Brett Brown to Join Spurs Coaching Staff

Brett Brown was a member of the Spurs coaching staff for six years prior to becoming the head coach of the 76ers.

The San Antonio Spurs made headlines ahead of the start of free agency by agreeing to trade Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. Given the implications of such a move, there was significant speculation about whether Gregg Popovich would want to coach through a rebuilding effort.

Popovich, 73, signed off on the Murray trade and is looking forward to coaching a young team as the Spurs rebuild. Having a strong bench of assistant coaches will help to maximize the development of their young players. Given the departure of former assistant coach Becky Hammon, there has been a vacancy to fill.

According to ESPN, the Spurs have agreed to bring back Brett Brown in an assistant coach role. He was a former member of Popovich's coaching from 2007-13 before becoming the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs had lost Becky Hammon late in the regular season after she joined the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) to become their next head coach. Brown will fill the role that Hammon once held. San Antonio has lost no shortage of assistant coaches in recent years due to other teams hiring them for head coaching jobs.

There is a lot of youth already on the Spurs' roster and there will be an infusion of even more after making three first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft. San Antonio added a few intriguing prospects like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley along with recent lottery picks like Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo.

The further progression of Keldon Johnson will be something to watch as the Spurs undergo a rebuild. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 75 games in 2021-22. He is entering the final year of his current contract and should see an expanded role after the Murray trade. He will be among the developmental priorities.

