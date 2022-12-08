Brittney Griner to Be Flown to San Antonio Following Prison Release

Brittney Griner will be making her long-awaited arrival back to the United States once she touches down at San Antonio International Airport.

WNBA star and former Baylor Bears legend Brittney Griner will reportedly be flown into San Antonio once she arrives to the United States following her prison release from Russia, per multiple reports.

Griner, who had been held in a Russian prison since February for possessing illegal cannabis cartridges, was released via prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner will be flown into San Antonio to receive medical care after nearly 10 months of suffering through the harsh conditions of the compact Russian prison cells. She'll now be arriving home for the first time just a few hours south of where she rose to fame in Waco.

"Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we're thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney's unjust circumstances."

The former Baylor star was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. As a WNBA Champion, eight-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, she's started all 254 games in her WNBA career while averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks on 56 percent shooting.

In four seasons in Waco, Griner's performance made her become one of the best college basketball players of all time. She led Baylor to an overall record of 106-5 during her final three years, which included a 40-0 finish in 2011-12. She averaged 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and an astounding 5.1 blocks per game during her collegiate career.

