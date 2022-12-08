Spurs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY: Injury Report, How to Watch & More

The San Antonio Spurs look to snap an 11-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs get set for just their fourth divisional game of the season Thursday as they host a heated rival in the Houston Rockets for the first meeting of the campaign.

The Spurs (6-18) currently have the second-worst winning percentage in the league (.250) and are in the middle of a league-worst 11-game losing streak. But some optimism has emerged, as coach Gregg Popovich is set to make his return to the sidelines following an undisclosed medical procedure that caused him to miss the past two games.

The Rockets (7-17) are just one game ahead of the Spurs in the Western Conference standings, but are coming off some impressive performances to begin December. Houston took down the Phoenix Suns 122-121 on the road on Dec. 1 before outlasting the Philadelphia 76ers 132-123 in double overtime on Monday.

The records may be similar. But led by dynamic guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets are clearly on the rise.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Jeremy Sochan - OUT (right quad contusion), Keita Bates-Diop - OUT (foot), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-League), Devin Vassell - Doubtful (knee), Doug McDermott - Probable (ankle), Josh Richardson - Probabale (ankle), Romeo Langford - Probable (back)

INJURY REPORT (Rockets) - Kevin Porter Jr - Questionable (knee), Josh Christopher - Questionable (foot), Bruno Fernando - Questionable (illness)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-18), Houston Rockets (7-16)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: KENS 5, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Rockets -2.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will visit the Miami Heat on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Spurs guard Josh Richardson on Popovich's return to practice.

"He started practice off like he would, getting into guys, and just stressing the details and the little things," Richardson said. "It’s good to have him back."

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.