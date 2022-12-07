Spurs' Josh Richardson Provides Gregg Popovich Update as Both Set for Return vs. Rockets

Absences of different varieties have continued to plague the San Antonio Spurs this season, but none more so than the two-game absence of coach Gregg Popovich.

But after missing the past two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, Popovich was back at practice on Wednesday as San Antonio gets set to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Spurs guard Josh Richardson, who has missed the past six games due to an ankle injury, provided an update on Pop's practice presence. He's expected to make his return as well against Houston.

"He started practice off like he would, getting into guys, and just stressing the details and the little things," Richardson said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "It’s good to have him back."

Popovich's absence has been due to an undisclosed minor medical procedure that was reported to keep him out for at least two games. The legendary head coach also missed San Antonio's 123-92 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 20, four games before the most recent announcement of his procedure.

As for Richardson, he's improving as well.

"Foot is holding up," he said. "I got in a good practice today. Played pick-up a little bit the last couple of days, so hopefully I am getting back into it."

Richardson has averaged 10.2 points, 2.2 rebound and three assists in 17 appearances this season. His and Popovich's return will be needed for a Spurs team that is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak on Thursday against Houston. Tip-off at the AT&T Center is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

