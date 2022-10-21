'We Got Our Butts Kicked': Spurs Begin Season With Loss vs. Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs see lessons to be learned from their opening loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs opened the 2022-23 season with a 129-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It marks the first loss in a season where player development during a rebuild is the priority.

Despite not having LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges available, the Hornets poured it on the Spurs early and didn't necessarily stop. Charlotte scored a game-high 38 points in the opening period and went on to score 30 points in each quarter of the game — achieving a 35-point lead at one point.

"You start with the fact we got thumped. You don't avoid it. You don't hide from it. We got our butts kicked. From there you can look to improve," said Popovich. "What it's going to take at this level: The physicality. That sort of thing. It improved a little bit in the second half but it's a process."

A lack of physicality early in the game from the Spurs wasn't just the opinion of the coach. Tre Jones described the team's start as 'a little soft' and felt that playing from behind early proved to be too much to overcome.

"I feel like we came out a little soft. They hit us in the mouth early. We were fighting from behind the entire night," Jones said. "I think coming out stronger and not playing from behind the entire game. We got to learn from it."

Perhaps the most optimistic stretch for the Spurs was the third quarter. Keldon Johnson converted on a 3-pointer at the 4:46 mark of the period to cut the Hornets' lead down to just 85-75. Despite that fact, San Antonio never came within single-digits for the remainder of the game.

"I think that if we can be more consistent like that third quarter and make some more runs and clean up on the defensive end I think we'll be in pretty good shape going forward," Johnson said. "We just got to stay solid. Stay steady."

The Spurs will use their opening night loss as a reference in the film room for improvement. That may be a common theme throughout the season given they moved their only All-Star in an offseason trade.

"It wasn't our best," McDermott said. "We just got to be better. It's a small margin for error in this league. You can go on some runs but they can be taken away really quickly. We just got to watch the film. We got 81 (games) more."

Some of the Spurs' key young players at least had standout performances. Johnson finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Tyus Jones (14) and Josh Primo (10) also reached double-figures. San Antonio also received helpful contributions from veterans Jakob Poeltl with 14 points and nine boards with Doug McDermott also scoring 12 points.

The Spurs return to action in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

