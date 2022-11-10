Skip to main content

San Antonio Spurs Reveal City Jerseys, Final Chapter of Fiesta Trilogy

The San Antonio Spurs, along with the rest of the association, unleashed the 2022-2023 City Edition jerseys on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back an instant classic with its 2022-2023 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms. 

With the team returning the Alamodome on January 13th for the first time since the 1996 NBA All-Star Game, the team will have an opportunity to break the attendance record in the 64,000-seat dome stadium against the Golden State Warriors. 

The Fiesta City Edition jerseys bring back a classic color scheme that was sported throughout the 90s - being worn ten times throughout the season to mark the third and final chapter of the Fiesta era. 

"For the 2022-23 campaign, the Spurs City Edition uniform is set against the turquoise color reminiscent of the ‘96 NBA All-Star Game with retro accents along the arm trim, jersey and shorts sides in turquoise, fuchsia and orange," the NBA wrote. 

"The Spurs wordmark and player number is stitched across the jersey front in handcrafted lettering that gives a nod to the original All-Star jerseys, which still stand as one of the most iconic uniforms in basketball history."

Along with the new threads, the team will also debut a matching court each time the jerseys are worn. 

The Spurs are back in action tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first in-person look of the uniforms. 

