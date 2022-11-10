Skip to main content

Devin Vassell Misses Game-Winner, Spurs Lose in OT to Grizzlies

With a chance to win the game in overtime, the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies came down to the final buzzer.

The San Antonio Spurs (5-6) took the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) to the brink in their 124-122 overtime loss but proved unable to get it done. 

Before the final buzzer sounded, the Spurs had a chance to win the game. Devin Vassell was the focus of an inbounds play with just 5.0 seconds left on the clock while facing a two-point deficit. Drifting to his left, the shot was offline.

“I got a great look,” Vassell said, who finished with 22 points and six assists. “What more could I ask for? It don’t fall sometimes.”

It was a tough game against an elite NBA backcourt, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, who each scored 32 points on the night. Bane scored six consecutive points to help force overtime, then Memphis opened overtime on a 9-2 run. San Antonio almost rallied back but barely came up short.

“Definitely a crazy game overall, not just the finish,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Runs from both teams. I said before the game how hard the Spurs play. Tons of credit to Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich) and the group. This was a great challenge for us. We learned a lot.”

The Grizzlies found the experience of grinding out a close win as being a potentially valuable tool for later in the season. San Antonio put up a fight, but ultimately, Memphis managed to make timely plays to force overtime and to pull out the win.

“Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch or go into overtime and being able to still come out with a win is big time for us,” Morant said. “We know every game is not going to be a blowout. So, having these reps helps us a lot.”

The Spurs have now lost five consecutive games, an outcome that certainly isn't ideal, but could be needed in the long-run as the team focuses on development. 

“Look man, I don’t think we came into the season thinking we were going to be undefeated,” Vassell said. “Win some, you lose some, but at the end of the day as long as we’re competing each and every game and we’re getting better. As you all see, we’re getting better out there right now. We’re 12 games in, who really cares (about a losing streak)? By the time we are 20, 30, 40 games in, we flip the switch.”

The Spurs return to action on Friday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center.

