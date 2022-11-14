Gregg Popovich, Spurs, Building Foundation for Years to Come

The San Antonio Spurs (6-7) recent five-game losing streak was snapped Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks just before the team heads on a West Coast roadtrip for its next five games.

The San Antonio Spurs were projected by many around the NBA to finish towards the bottom of the standings and be in the running for projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

And while Gregg Popovich's ball club could still win the lottery (literally and figuratively) and land the French Phenom, the Spurs have been a relative surprise through the first month of the season.

Starting the season with four of their first five games away from home, the Spurs defeated the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), and Chicago Bulls to begins its 2022 campaign a positive 5-2.

And then San Antonio was brought back to Earth in the following week - losing five consecutive games, four of which at home.

But while wins are important, Popovich, in his 27th season at the helm of the Spurs, continues to stress the importance of learning from each and every game.

"To play them the way we did tonight feels really good," he said after the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. "You're always disappointed when you lose, but so many good things. These guys are growing and playing the way they need to play to win. So it was a good night."

Snapping their losing streak on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Spurs have been led by their youth through the first 13 games.

The duo of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are contributing 23.6 and 21 points per game respectively, point guard Tre Jones posts a 3.3 assist/turnover ratio, and 2022 first round draft pick Jeremy Sochan has proved his versatility on both ends of the floor.

As the face of the Spurs for nearly three decades, Popovich has coached five championship teams, multiple MVP's and countless Hall of Famers over his tenure.

And while this years team may not make it championship number six for the longtime coach, it is building the foundation for when the franchise is ready to be a contender once again.

“[Popovich] went from being a coach to a teacher," former guard Manu Ginobili said to Mexico's El Universal. "He now has to train players who will not make him a champion, but who will be successful when he is no longer in the franchise."

The team is back in action tonight, searching to get back to .500 against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

