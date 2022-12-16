Spurs Ex Derrick White Reveals 'Big Thing' Gregg Popovich Always Told Him

Derrick White's humble approach, soft-spoken demeanor, unknown beginning and gutsy style of play seemed to make him a perfect addition to the San Antonio Spurs, which made it all the more gut-wrenching for the fans when he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

When the San Antonio Spurs traded rising standout guard Derrick White to the Boston Celtics last season before the trade deadline, it sent a bit of a shockwave through the fan base.

Why had the team dealt away one of its best young players? What was the end goal? I just bought my No. 4 White jersey ... What am I supposed to do now?

While the trade was certainly unexpected at the time, the Spurs and Celtics have found themselves in a bit of a win-win scenario following the deal. The Spurs only included White in the deal, but got in return veteran sharpshooter Josh Richardson, young defensive prospect Romeo Langford and a 2022 first-round pick that the Spurs used to select rookie Blake Wesley. Even despite some injury troubles, all three have made an impact in San Antonio this season.

Meanwhile, White helped lead a deep Celtics team to the NBA Finals last season and remains a huge reason why Boston (22-7) currently has the best record in the league.

But while White has moved on to being a key piece on a championship contender, he recently got a chance to reflect on his time in the Alamo City during an appearance on the podcast of former NBA guard J.J. Redick, who asked White how coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs organization helped mold him.

"His big thing with me was telling me I belong and proving to myself that I belong," White said of Pop. "Every other day he'd come up to me and be like 'Hey, you belong here.' It meant a lot."

White's humble approach, soft-spoken demeanor, unknown beginning and gutsy style of play seemed to make him a perfect Spur, which made it all the more gut-wrenching for the fans when he was traded.

But seeing his success in Boston just further shows that Pop and the Spurs' development of players continues to spread throughout the league, something that should give fans hope during a tough rebuilding stretch in San Antonio.

"I always say that I learned a lot on the court, but I've learned more off the court from my time in San Antonio," White said. "Just trying to realize it's bigger than basketball was something (Pop) talked about all the time. He just pushes you to be a better person."

Coincidentally, White said this all while sporting a black snapback hat that displayed the words "be a good person" in white lettering. He seems to be carrying Pop's messages around him wherever he goes.

"He just knows how to communicate with people," White said. "Knows how to connect with you on a deeper level."

White will get a chance to reconnect with Pop and some of his former teammates when the Spurs host the Celtics for the first of two regular-season meetings on Saturday, Jan. 7.

