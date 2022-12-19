NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Back to Bottom After Recent Skid?

The San Antonio Spurs have lost two straight after winning three in a row. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are coming back down to earth.

After losing 10 consecutive games, the Spurs won three straight, but have since dropped their last two contests at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and in Mexico City against the Miami Heat.

With their up-and-down play as of late, the Spurs find themselves exactly where they were a week ago in Sports Illustrated's power rankings. The team remained at No. 28 behind the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, who hold the league's worst records.

"The Spurs matched their longest winning streak of the season last week when they outlasted the Cavaliers at home for their third win in a row," SI writes. "Portland beat San Antonio by 16 two nights later to put an end to that run, and Miami did so by 10 over the weekend to start yet another losing streak for the Spurs. Their string of victories created a bit of distance between them and the absolute worst teams in the league, though they’re still firmly in range for a top pick."

This week, the Spurs are back out on the road before Christmas, facing the revenge-seeking Houston Rockets (Mon.), No. 2 seed New Orleans Pelicans (Thu.) and the streaking Orlando Magic (Fri.).

