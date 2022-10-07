Spurs Preseason Profile: Can Joe Wieskamp Transition Into Larger Role?

Joe Wieskamp gave San Antonio Spurs fans a few flashes of what he's capable of last season. What could be in store this year?

When the dust settled after the 2021 NBA Draft, San Antonio Spurs fans were focused on what was, at the time, a confusing selection of guard Josh Primo from the University of Alabama.

This overshadowed the team's second-round pick out of Iowa, Joe Wieskamp, who was selected solely based off his ability as a proven 3-point shooter with some upside.

And headed into his second season, it remains to be seen how his role - and NBA growth - will pan out.

2021-22 Season Review

Wieskamp spent some solid time in the G League, as he played in 15 games and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Austin Spurs. In San Antonio, he appeared in 29 games and averaged 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes per game.

When he did play in San Antonio, Wieskamp displayed an effortless shooting stroke with a solid base and a smooth release. He got his shooting work almost exclusively in catch-and-shoot situations and showed some positive flashes of off-the-dribble shooting ability and being able to curl off screens and to drive to the basket.

His best performance came in a Jan. 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors, as he posted a career-high 13 points in just 12 minutes of action while going 3 of 5 from deep.

Despite a lack of playing time, the Spurs clearly liked what they saw, as they signed Wieskamp to a two-year, $4.4 million deal.

2022-23 Season Preview

Wieskamp didn't have a true role in the rotation last season. But given his new deal, that could soon be changing.

While the Spurs certainly have a handful of players capable of producing from beyond the arc, Doug McDermott and maybe Josh Richardson are the only other players that are inserted into the fold based off shooting ability alone.

Ideally, Wieskamp could begin to find a role in the second unit alongside Primo and others. With the Spurs clearly in rebuilding mode, it wouldn't hurt for Wieskamp to start seeing a handful of more minutes to prove himself worthy of the second-round pick the Spurs used on him.

Check out our other Spurs preseason player profiles you might have missed so far:

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.