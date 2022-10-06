Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping for better results than their preseason opener tonight when the Orlando Magic come to town.
In the Spurs' preseason debut against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the team came out flat and fell in a 134-96 effort.
However, coach Gregg Popovich was still able to reflect on the positives from the game and focus on what the team needed improvement on.
"Got to see some good things from some individuals, some poor things from other individuals," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "A little bit of everything. In general, shooting was poor, and going back in transition defense all the time, all kinds of bad things will happen. You just can't do it over and over and over again with the missed shots. That was the worst part of the game.
"The second worst thing was physicality. We let them go where they wanted to go, and they were much more physical in that sense. That's got to be the biggest improvement we make overall."
Tonight, the Spurs look to improve in those aspects of their game as they trek towards the regular season.
Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 6
- Time: 8 p.m.
- TV Channel: n/a
- Radio: WOAI/KXTN
- Live Stream: Spurs App
Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
- Gary Harris (knee): OUT
- Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Keldon Johnson (dislocated right shoulder): OUT
- Joshua Primo (left knee MCL sprain): OUT
Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- Guard: Cole Anthony
- Guard: Jalen Suggs
- Forward: Franz Wagner
- Forward: Paolo Banchero
- Center: Wendell Carter Jr.
San Antonio Spurs
- Guard: Tre Jones
- Guard: Devin Vassell
- Forward: Doug McDermott
- Forward: Keita Bates-Diop
- Center: Jakob Poeltl
