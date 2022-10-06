Skip to main content

Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs look to bounce back from their preseason-opening performance as they return home to face the Orlando Magic.

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping for better results than their preseason opener tonight when the Orlando Magic come to town.

In the Spurs' preseason debut against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the team came out flat and fell in a 134-96 effort.

However, coach Gregg Popovich was still able to reflect on the positives from the game and focus on what the team needed improvement on.

"Got to see some good things from some individuals, some poor things from other individuals," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "A little bit of everything. In general, shooting was poor, and going back in transition defense all the time, all kinds of bad things will happen. You just can't do it over and over and over again with the missed shots. That was the worst part of the game.

"The second worst thing was physicality. We let them go where they wanted to go, and they were much more physical in that sense. That's got to be the biggest improvement we make overall."

Tonight, the Spurs look to improve in those aspects of their game as they trek towards the regular season.

Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 6
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • TV Channel: n/a
  • Radio: WOAI/KXTN
  • Live Stream: Spurs App

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
  • Gary Harris (knee): OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

San Antonio Spurs

  • Keldon Johnson (dislocated right shoulder): OUT
  • Joshua Primo (left knee MCL sprain): OUT

Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: Jalen Suggs
  • Forward: Franz Wagner
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

  • Guard: Tre Jones
  • Guard: Devin Vassell
  • Forward: Doug McDermott
  • Forward: Keita Bates-Diop
  • Center: Jakob Poeltl

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.

Devin Vassell
News

Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Displays Intriguing Defensive Potential vs. Rockets

By Grant Afseth
gorgui dieng 1
News

Spurs Preseason Profile: Gorgui Dieng Brings Balanced Veteran Presence

By Zach Dimmitt
isaiah roby
News

Isaiah Roby Impresses in Spurs Preseason Opener vs. Rockets

By Zach Dimmitt
keldon johnson 21
News

Lighter Keldon Johnson Ready for New Spurs Role

By Grant Afseth
DEVIN VASSELL
News

Devin Vassell: Spurs 'Don't Have KD Talent,' Must Rely on Defense After Preseason Loss to Rockets

By Zach Dimmitt
San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets
News

Growing Pains: Spurs Blown Out By Rockets in Preseason Opener

By Grant Afseth
Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs vs. Rockets Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More

By Grant Afseth
Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
News

Gregg Popovich Focused on Spurs' Process, Not Wins

By Grant Afseth