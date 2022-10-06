Spurs vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs look to bounce back from their preseason-opening performance as they return home to face the Orlando Magic.

In the Spurs' preseason debut against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the team came out flat and fell in a 134-96 effort.

However, coach Gregg Popovich was still able to reflect on the positives from the game and focus on what the team needed improvement on.

"Got to see some good things from some individuals, some poor things from other individuals," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "A little bit of everything. In general, shooting was poor, and going back in transition defense all the time, all kinds of bad things will happen. You just can't do it over and over and over again with the missed shots. That was the worst part of the game.

"The second worst thing was physicality. We let them go where they wanted to go, and they were much more physical in that sense. That's got to be the biggest improvement we make overall."

Tonight, the Spurs look to improve in those aspects of their game as they trek towards the regular season.

Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV Channel: n/a

n/a Radio : WOAI/KXTN

: WOAI/KXTN Live Stream: Spurs App

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT

Gary Harris (knee): OUT

Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson (dislocated right shoulder): OUT

Joshua Primo (left knee MCL sprain): OUT

Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

Guard: Cole Anthony

Guard: Jalen Suggs

Forward: Franz Wagner

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Doug McDermott

Forward: Keita Bates-Diop

Center: Jakob Poeltl

