Spurs Preseason Profile: Gorgui Dieng Brings Balanced Veteran Presence

As the oldest player on the roster, Gorgui Dieng brings valuable experience to a San Antonio Spurs team that is ridden with youngsters.

For the San Antonio Spurs, lost in the midst of an offseason of turnovers and young new additions was the signing of veteran big man Gorgui Dieng, who is set for his second stint with the team after spending last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Dieng played in 16 games for the Spurs during the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

At age 32, Dieng is the oldest player on a San Antonio roster that has 11 players 23-or-younger. His veteran presence will be key, but it capable stretch-big ability that could provide some major benefits for the team as it looks to find an offensive rhythm throughout the season.

2021-22 Season Review

Dieng played sparingly with the Hawks last season, appearing in just 44 games (three starts) while playing just 8.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and was relatively efficient from the field, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 43 percent from deep.

Dieng was buried in an Atlanta frontcourt that featured John Collins, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, and Onyeka Okongwu. Considering the value all these players brought, Dieng understandably slid down the pecking order.

His best game last season came in a 98-96 win on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dieng totaled 12 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes while going 2 of 5 from deep.

2022-23 Season Preview

Dieng kept busy over the summer, suiting up for his home country of Senegal in the FIBA African qualifiers.

The Senegalese went 3-0 in the first stage of the second round, as Dieng averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and two blocks in the three wins over South Sudan, Tunisia, and Cameroon, respectively.

As a the old man on the Spurs, Dieng doesn't have the athleticism and power required to be a strong defensive presence, which will likely limit his playing time this season.

However, he is technically the only other center behind Jakob Poeltl on the roster and could be deployed off the bench often if coach Gregg Popovich elects to go with a more traditional lineup. His ability to spell Poeltl with valuable stretch-big ability offers some more flexibility on the offense end. It's a feature that can't be overlooked, especially on a team with young guards that could thrive with Dieng in pick-and-pop scenarios.

Still, a player like Isaiah Roby is more likely to receive minutes at the small-ball five due to the sound athleticism and versatility he brings. But make no mistake: Dieng's presence is important to a team that will need the veterans to help balance out a young and inexperienced group.

