Injury to Sideline Spurs' Josh Primo to Start Preseason

The San Antonio Spurs will be without Josh Primo when they begin their preseason schedule.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently going through training camp ahead of the start of preseason. There have been a few week-to-week injuries to key players that have occurred.

The Spurs announced on Thursday that Primo would be sidelined for the start of the preseason due to a left MCL sprain. He is expected to return before the start of the regular season.

Primo's participation with the Summer Spurs during the Las Vegas Summer League was cut short, too. He entered the NBA's health & safety protocol after two games due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Primo, 19, had put together an impressive offseason, based on the observations of his Spurs teammates. Last season, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. The upcoming season will be one that features a greater opportunity for him.

"Josh Primo, obviously, he's had a huge summer," Spurs forward Doug McDermott said. "He going to be ready to go. I think it's going to be a huge year for him. His body looks great. He looks a lot more confident."

Keldon Johnson was recently ruled for all of the Spurs' preseason schedule. Like Primo, Johnson is expected to be available when the team begins the regular season.

The Spurs will play five preseason games before their 82-game NBA regular season schedule begins. Here is their full schedule:

Sunday, Oct 2 - @ Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 6 - vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. C.T.

Sunday, Oct. 9 - vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. C.T.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - @ Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. C.T.

