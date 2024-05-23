LOOK: Tre Jones, Sidy Cissoko Spend Time Gaming With Spurs Fans
With the NBA offseason in full swing, the San Antonio Spurs haven't forgotten about basketball and preparing for next season, but they certainly have some more free time on their hands.
In a unique community event, Tre Jones and Sidy Cissoko reported to the team's training facility, The Rock at La Cantera, but instead of showing up ready for drills and shoot-arounds, they came ready to grab some victories on online games.
The Spurs partnered with Alienware — a subsidiary brand of Dell — and professional gamer/Youtuber SypherPK to give back to the community by letting fans come and join both the players and Sypher in playing a variety of online games.
Other activities included basketball activities led by Spurs Sports Academy coaches and other skills challenges to add a bit of Spurs flair to the day.
The festivities began around 11 a.m. CST and carried on until 5 p.m. Jones arrived for an hour or so in the afternoon, around 2 p.m. along with Cissoko. Registration was free.
Many of San Antonio's players are enjoying the offseason and working on staying conditioned as the beginning of the season inches closer with summer fast-approaching. Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama are among the few Spurs set to get some reps in this summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics, while others like Cissoko and Jones are spending time in the city to give back.
Next up for the Spurs as a whole is the NBA Draft, which will take place in Brooklyn on June 26 and 27th, where Brian Wright and company will have some decisions to make regarding building around Wembanyama.
Coverage from that event is set to begin at 7 p.m. CST.