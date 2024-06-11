Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Does Every Free Agent Want to Play With Victor Wembanyama?

Reports say that every player on the free agency market has interest in joining Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, but how true is that?

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks to New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) after the game at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
As the San Antonio Spurs navigate their first full offseason with Victor Wembanyama, the question of how they plan to improve their roster remains at large.

Two main methods — those are, drafting young talent or signing veteran leaders — currently sit at the forefront of the discussion. The Spurs have another two lottery picks to use in either a trade package or for themselves to bring in some of this year's best prospects, if they decide to go that route.

Perhaps the more interesting approach, however, lies in the midst of a free agency assertion made by ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The analyst stated that "every" free agent had interest in pairing up with the 7-foot-4 rookie. It makes sense, especially given the unique skillset he brings to the table.

But is that really the case?

