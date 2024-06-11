Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Slated for Preseason Road Game Against Miami Heat
So it begins.
The San Antonio Spurs haven't announced their plans for the preseason just yet, but some other teams across the league have — the Miami Heat being one of them. Because of that, Victor Wembanyama and company know the destination of at least one of their road trips prior to regular season tipoff.
On Oct. 15, Erik Spoelstra's squad will host San Antonio to round out its home slate of preseason games. Five days before that, the 2024 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick and the Atlanta Hawks will take center stage at Kaseya Center before the New Orleans Pelicans visit in between those two matchups.
Last season, the Spurs fell both times to the Heat in two matchups. The first one — in early November — saw Keldon Johnson lead his team in points and rebounds with Wembanyama backing him up in a close 118-113 home loss. That game, the Spurs' rookie proved to get more comfortable, but wasn't quite at a point where he could effectively take over games.
The second came just before All-Star break in Miami, when Devin Vassell led the way scoring in a 12-point margin of defeat. That loss was just one in a seven-game slide, but served as a loss nonetheless. Now, the challenge stands for the Spurs to knock off the Heat for the first time since Dec 10, 2022.
Whether or not that happens is up to the players on the court, who still have four months to prepare for the preseason, but at least they know they can begin preparing.
The rest of the Spurs' preseason slate is still unknown, so until those home dates get released, the rest of their fanbase can look forward to mid-October in Miami.
The San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat game is scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CST Oct. 15.